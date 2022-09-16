The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,627. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter worth $356,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Times by 33.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in New York Times by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 389,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $2,700,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

