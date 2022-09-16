The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.
TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,066. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
