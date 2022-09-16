TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.3 %

TXMD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.44. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $360,799.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,139,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,313.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

