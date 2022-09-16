TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMDGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.3 %

TXMD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.44. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $360,799.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,139,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,313.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.