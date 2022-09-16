Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

