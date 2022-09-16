Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.42. 18,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.64.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

