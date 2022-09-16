Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

Thorne HealthTech Trading Up 1.1 %

Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.75 million and a PE ratio of 175.33. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

About Thorne HealthTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

