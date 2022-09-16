Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Insider Buys $285,360.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

