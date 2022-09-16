Tim S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
TIM Stock Performance
Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TIM
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
Further Reading
