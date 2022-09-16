Tim S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of TIM stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TIM had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that TIM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 235.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

