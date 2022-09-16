Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,449,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 3,429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 780.6 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

