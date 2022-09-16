Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,449,600 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 3,429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 780.6 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.33.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
