Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sells $11,370.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,067 shares in the company, valued at $341,861.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $11,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.09. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 6.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 126.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

