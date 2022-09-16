Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 430,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 292,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.52%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.