TitanSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $59.72 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $59.72 million and $9.75 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap launched on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org/#. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

