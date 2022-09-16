Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 86.8% in August

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the August 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCOF opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. Toho has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

