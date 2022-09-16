Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

Shares of NDP opened at $31.70 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 1,030.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

