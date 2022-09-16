Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.03. 14,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.04. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

