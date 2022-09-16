Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.03. 14,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.04. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $49.13.
Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
