TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.21. TPI Composites shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 4,212 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

TPI Composites Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 503.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 493,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 411,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

