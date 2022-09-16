Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 10,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,639% compared to the average volume of 575 put options.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXH traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,239. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $96.21 and a 12-month high of $126.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 103.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

