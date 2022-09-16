Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of TGS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 219,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

