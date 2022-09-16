Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in August

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Traton Trading Up 3.4 %

TRATF stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Traton has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRATF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

