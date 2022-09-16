TriumphX 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,031.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $132,031.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. The official website for TriumphX is triumphx.io.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

