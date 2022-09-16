Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.50 Per Share

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Troy Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.49. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON TIGT opened at GBX 70.25 ($0.85) on Friday. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 66.60 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 83 ($1.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.18. The company has a market cap of £203.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.29.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £106,500 ($128,685.36).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.