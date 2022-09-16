True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 38,492 shares trading hands.
True Drinks Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $377.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.
About True Drinks
True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on True Drinks (TRUU)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.