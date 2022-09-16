Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.