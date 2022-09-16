Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

TNP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,519. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently -7.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

