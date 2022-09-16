TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.04

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $15.36. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 501,532 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,941 shares of company stock valued at $589,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTM Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 533,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 352,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 319,750 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218,867 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.