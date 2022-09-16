Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLV stock remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Friday. 36,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,158,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 766,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 974,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 619,790 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1,943.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 475,358 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

