Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 5.2% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $7.21 on Friday, hitting $355.55. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,935. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

