U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

