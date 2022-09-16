U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

USEG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USEG shares. TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

