UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,980,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,127 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

UBS Group Trading Down 3.3 %

About UBS Group

UBS Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

