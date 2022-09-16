Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ucommune International Stock Up 2.8 %

UK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624. Ucommune International has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.12.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

