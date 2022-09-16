Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 3.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,879. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

