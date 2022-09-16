UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,134.00

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $229,541.19 and $45,134.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNION Protocol Governance Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s genesis date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNION Protocol Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.