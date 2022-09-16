uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 23,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 607,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $945.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $8,113,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.