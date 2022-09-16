United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 6.5%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.02. 397,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,098,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.