Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in August

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,121. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $282.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 894,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 102,972 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 222.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

