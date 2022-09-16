Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $29,225.99 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 0.6 %

U traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,290,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,478. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.