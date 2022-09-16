Unlock Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $440,156.18 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $440,156.18 and $20,111.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $9.83 or 0.00049628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol’s genesis date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com.

Unlock Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unlock Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unlock Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unlock Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

