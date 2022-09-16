UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

