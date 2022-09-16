Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.87. 41,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,226. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

