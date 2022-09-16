Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 876,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

