Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,404 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.