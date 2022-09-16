Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.76 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 226,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 9.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. 244,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,460. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

