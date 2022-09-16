urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

urban-gro Stock Performance

urban-gro stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.72. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in urban-gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in urban-gro by 128.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

