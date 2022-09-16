V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $44.00. The stock traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 24867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V.F. Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

