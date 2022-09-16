Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

