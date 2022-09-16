ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.23 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 18.85 ($0.23). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,989,192 shares traded.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

