Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

