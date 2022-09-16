Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. 40,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,749. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.