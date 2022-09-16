Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is SWM Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

SWM Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 11.4% of SWM Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SWM Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,647. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

